The annual celebration of C4th Hometown Days will be held in Seaforth July 26-27.

Sponsored by the Seaforth Booster Club the celebration will include a golf tournament Friday (July 26) at the Renville golf course, with a start time of 9:30 a.m. For more information contact Charlie Rohlik at (507) 430-0151.

There will be a 5 p.m. Mass at St. Mary’s in Seaforth July 27.

From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday there will be a fireman’s burger/hot dog fundraiser, with a kids and adult pedal tractor pull following. Registration for the pedal pull begins at 6 p.m. with a start time of 6:30 p.m.

Free Schwan’s ice cream cups will be offered after the tractor pull.

A free street dance will be held from 2 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Saturday, with polka music from 2-5 p.m., and country/rock from 5 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Also, there will be a bean bag tournament at 7:30 p.m., with a sign up beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 person to enter with cash prizes to the top three places.

Everyone is invited to celebrate C4th Hometown Days in Seaforth this weekend.