Brown Country Relay for Life - Friday, July 26

2019 marks the 24th Annual Relay For Life Event! We encourage survivors to come to the fairgrounds in New Ulm on Friday, July 26, between 5 and 6:45 p.m. and sign up at the Garden of Hope to walk or ride in the survivor’s lap. You will receive a purple survivor shirt and other goodies. Golf carts are available for those needing them. Families and caregivers are encouraged to join the survivors.

Thanks to our corporate and in-kind sponsors, steering committee members, team captains and team members, entertainers, donors, volunteers, and set up crews.

Supper is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a silent auction, campsite fundraisers, and entertainment. Opening ceremony is at 7 p.m., followed by the survivor’s lap, parade of teams and our speakers. Luminary lighting is at dusk.