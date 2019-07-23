Six paraprofessionals also hired, including Superintendent Jeremy Olson's wife.

In an administrative team move that had been anticipated for several weeks, the Crookston School Board this week hired Denice Oliver as a .56 full-time equivalent Washington School principal and Community Education director.

Oliver held those positions on a full-time basis for many years before retiring this past spring. But Superintendent Jeremy Olson indicated at that time there was a chance Oliver could be rehired in a part-time role. “We’re very happy to have her back,” he said.

The board filled numerous other positions as well, including:

• Kayla Snyder was hired as an administrative assistant at Crookston High School. Eight applied for the position and four were interviewed.

• Allison Ozaki was hired as a special education teacher. She has a masters degree in special education and has eight years of experience. She was the lone applicant.

• Kathryn Chaput, Trisha Fuller, Alicia Jay, Rebekah Olson, Stephanie Tappe and Zandrea Tjossem were hired as paraprofessionals. Olson alerted the board that Rebekah Olson is his wife. Seven applied for the paraprofessional positions and six were hired.