The Sleepy Eye Lions Club members received the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation “Dream Catcher Award” at their meeting on July 2 at the Railway Bar and Grill. The Sleepy Eye Lions have now donated more than $1,000 to the MLDF to find a cure for diabetes.

Lion Bob Schirlinger, of the New Ulm Lions Club, spoke at their meeting a couple months ago and told the club they were short for the Dream Catcher award by about $300. Then Vice President, Lion Thomas Goetz, asked that the members if they could give a donation to the MLDF to raise the money. The Sleepy Eye Lions ended up with $160 over that night.

Goetz said, “Diabetes is a issue that is very important to our members and we like to find a way to help.”

Lion Bob and Bonnie Schirlinger are part of the New Ulm club and the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation and do much to pursue the efforts to stop diabetes.