The Wabasso Jaxx recently traveled to Irish Yard for its first ever match-up against the Milroy Irish. A large crowd was on hand to witness an offensive outpouring from both teams, as the Jaxx broke out of a recent hitting slump to post their season highs in hits and runs in a crazy 14-13, come-from-behind win for the host Irish.

Entering the game, the Jaxx had not scored more than one run in its previous three games, but that would change in a hurry at Irish Yard. The Jaxx would score in each of the first four innings, including three runs in the second and three more in the third.

Devan Liebl’s sacrifice fly brought home Carter Guetter in the first.

In the second, the Jaxx took the lead on an RBI double from Sam Guetter, and Josh Guetter would follow with a two-run double. The Jaxx would take advantage of a pair of defensive errors in the third, and Guetter added an RBI single.

Finally in the fourth, Caleb Frericks doubled, Kenric Baune added an RBI single and DJ Argetsinger had a sacrifice fly as Wabasso tacked on two more.

Redwood Falls native Kyle Lechner was a bright spot for the Jaxx on the hill, as he threw the first five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

Tony Franta also was effective after replacing Lechner, but the Jaxx pitching would not hold up late as the Irish mounted a comeback.

In the sixth, Ryan Liebl came in to pinch hit and promptly lined an 0-2 curveball down the left field line for an RBI double. Sam Guetter continued the hit parade with an opposite field double that scored two.

The Irish came storming back in the seventh and eighth to tie the score and would walk things off with a game ending base hit in the ninth inning.

In the loss, the Jaxx recorded a season-high 13 hits and 13 runs.

Carter Guetter, Josh Guetter and Frericks all went 2-for-5. Kyle Jacobson led the team with three hits and drew a pair of walks. Sam Guetter was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI, Liebl scored three runs and Baune added an RBI.

The Jaxx also recently hosted Granite Falls and were the victims of a no-hitter, as Kilowatt starter Cam Vien went the distance and would not allow a hit, striking out eight and walking just two.

Liebl would take the loss, allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits, striking out five and walking none in eight innings. CJ Theis and Carter Guetter both reached base for the Jaxx in their final home game of the season.

The Jaxx also travelled to Bird Island and would fall to the Bullfrogs by a score of 11-1. Sam Guetter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, and Frericks and Liebl both singled. Franta got the start and would take the loss. Reed Stadther had three hits for the Bullfrogs in the win.