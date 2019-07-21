Congressman Collin C. Peterson is co-sponsoring H.R. 3375, the “Stopping Bad Robocalls Act,” to put an end to the onslaught of unlawful robocalls.

“Like my constituents, I am sick and tired of getting unwanted robocalls,” said Peterson. “Tomorrow, and each day after, robocallers will make over 100 million calls harassing, annoying and in some cases scamming people out of their hard earned money. I have heard from many constituents who face predatory or fraudulent scam calls every day which is why I am supporting this common sense legislation to go after these robocallers.”

Each week, Peterson’s newsletter asks constituents to weigh-in on various policy matters.

In his July 5 newsletter, Peterson asked constituents to report how many robocalls they receive. Constituents reported that they received on average 13-15 unwanted robocalls each week.

Minnesotans aren’t alone in their suffering. Last year, an estimated 47.8 billion robocalls were made nationwide, a 55 percent increase over the previous year.

This bipartisan bill will implement a nationwide caller authentication system, free for consumers, so they can once again trust the number they see on their caller ID.

To report unwanted robocalls or to register for the National Do Not Call Registry, visit donotcall.gov.