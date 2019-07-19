The Indians used a comeback in the late innings to defeat Courtland in a come-from-behind victory over the Cubs. The Indians also used a 3-run HR from catcher Matt Mielke to defeat Essig, more on the Essig game in next week's edition of the Herald-Dispatch.

Sleepy Eye 8

Courtland 7 (F/10)

The Indians traveled to Courtland looking for the season sweep of the Cubs on a hot afternoon on Sunday, July 14.

Sleepy Eye used a four-fun third inning to take a 4-0 lead in the contest. The Indians’ Joey Walter, Matt and Jake Mielke, and Carter Brinkman began the inning with singles, going station-to-station to get on the board. Jared Beltz then drew a bases loaded walk, and Sam Tessmer singled home two more runs to give the Indians a 4-0 lead.

The Cubs then used back-to-back errors on the Indians to get a rally going and used a parade of hits in the bottom of the fifth to score seven unearned runs to shock the Indians with a 7-4 lead as they looked for their first win all season as they chased starting pitcher Jake Mielke as he gave way to Dylan Klein.

Looking to tie it up, Jared Beltz led off the eighth inning with a line drive down the right field line and then scored on a Klein double to the left-center gap. Klein would later score on an Alex Woitas groundout, making the score 7-6. Joey Walter singled to reach base and stole second base and would score on a Matt Mielke base hit to tie the game at seven.

In the ninth inning, both teams left the go-ahead run in scoring position when the inning came to a close.

The Indians pulled ahead in the top of the tenth inning as Matt Mielke drew a walk and then stole second base. Mielke came around to score the go-ahead run on a line drive base hit from Carter Brinkman to take the lead. Klein then walked out to the mound in charge and shut down the Cubs to propel the Indians over .500.

The Indians are at Essig Wednesday, July 17, host Stark on John Mangen Day at the Ballpark on Saturday, July 20 and round up the regular season with Leavenworth at 2 p.m. on July 21.

Klein came on in relief and threw five shutout innings without allowing a hit and struck out seven, getting his first win of the season. Brinkman was 2-for-6 with two RBIs and the go-ahead base hit in the tenth. Sam Tessmer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

NOTES: Brinkman has three straight games with two hits and is hitting .429 with three RBIs and two extra-base hits in that timeframe. In his past five games, Joey Walter is hitting .391 with three stolen bases. Matt Mielke leads the team in hitting with a .391 average.