JOYRIDE is a free sober ride home shuttle service.

JOYRIDE will be offered July 19-20 from 10:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. during the Redwood County Fair. JOYRIDE is offered to anyone needing a ride within the limits of City of Redwood Falls.

Those who would like to have JOYRIDE take them home will need to obtain a ticket from the ticket booth and fill out their name and address on the ticket.

Lars and Mars transportation will be stationed near the west gate. Those using the service will give the bus driver the ticket and then will be given a ride home. The public is encouraged to let JOYRIDE ensure everyone gets home safely.

As a result of JOYRIDE, there will be fewer impaired driving arrests, traffic crashes, injuries and even deaths. This will help to reduce health care and public safety costs during the Redwood County Fair.

“The JOYRIDE program provides an easy and fun transportation option for citizens who wish to drink,” said Steven Schroeder, Redwood Falls assistant chief of police. “We know that drinking patrons sometimes find themselves without many options to get home safely. Law enforcement sees this program as a great benefit to our community.”

JOYRIDE is sponsored by City of Redwood Falls, Redwood Falls Police Department, Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, Friends of the Redwood County Fair, Lyon/Redwood County toward zero deaths and the North Memorial Ambulance Service.