Beverly “Bev” VanDewater, 79, of Franklin, formerly of the Madison and Montevideo areas, died Friday evening, July 5, at the Frankin Rehabilitation and Care Center. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at the United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Pastor Sam Kautz officiated. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo.

Beverly Jean VanDewater was born in Redwood Falls, Aug. 12, 1939, to Leland Chester and Mary Louise (Thompson) Doring. Bev was baptized and confirmed at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. She was raised in Montevideo, where she graduated with the Class of 1957.

Over the years Bev resided in Dallas, Texas, and Dawson and Madison. Due to a decline in her health, she ecently resided at the Care Center in Franklin. Bev worked for a time at The Hunt Hotel in Montevideo as the overnight desk clerk, at the Dallas International Airport, and Mico Corporation, also in Dallas. In her younger years Bev enjoyed interior decorating and sewing. Bev was smart, witty, and had a great smile.

She is survived by her children, Ronald VanDewater. of Denver, Colo., Karen (and Brian) Hardy, of Snellville, Ga., and Steve Anderson, of Cartersville, Ga.; two grandsons, Jessie (and Jelena) Hardy, and Christopher (and Rebecca) Hardy; siblings: Roger (and Irene) Doring, Larry (and Sherry) Doring, Randy (and Lois) Doring, and Kim (and Ollie) Kelzenurg; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Leland and Mary Doring; and her daughter, Pamela. Blessed be the memory of Beverly Jean VanDewater.

Zniewski Funeral Home, Vaala Chapel, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (Online guest book at www.zniewskifuneralhome.com)