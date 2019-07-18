The Redwood Falls Public Library and the Redwood Area Early Childhood program will be offering activities in the Red Barn on the grounds of the Redwood County Fair throughout the weekend as part of the 2019 event being held July 18-21.

Activity stations will be available daily in the barn Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with special programs offered for kids throughout the weekend.

• At 4 p.m. this Thursday a farm animal fun art program is scheduled to be presented by Amanda Mathiowetz.

• Friday, which is daycare day, will include activities such as art, building blocks, stories, painting, water play, play dough, games, a sand table and more.

At 11 a.m. that day a music and movement program will be presented by Ann Tiffany and Pam Arentson.

• Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be an art program presented by Jamie Steffl. The pubic is encouraged to check out the Red Barn during their visit to the Redwood County Fair this weekend.