The Virtual Dementia Tour is a scientifically proven method designed to build sensitivity and awareness in individuals and professionals caring for those with dementia.

The program was created for anyone seeking to understand the physical and mental challenges that accompany dementia.

The Redwood Area Dementia Awareness Network (RADAN) is hosting a Virtual Dementia Tour July 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Serenity Suites Senior Living in Wabasso.

Those who are interested in taking part are asked to register by July 19 by calling Marna at (507) 342-2300.

The event is free and open to the public.