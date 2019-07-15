Nobody enjoys the warm summer months more than Minnesotans. So, here are a few tips for making the most of summer without risking your health.

• Wear sunscreen and reapply every 2 hours. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that skin cancer is the most common cancer and most skin cancers are caused by overexposure to sunlight (ultraviolet light).

• Stay up to date on your tetanus shot. Tetanus is found in the soil and enters your body through breaks in the skin.

• Drink plenty of water. Whether you are sports minded or just like to soak up the warmth of summer from your favorite chair, stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to headaches, swollen feet and heat stroke.

• Use Bug Spray. Nothing ruins a walk in the woods or a summer evening more than mosquitos and ticks – and we have plenty of both. Use a product containing DEET or check the CDC website for natural tick repellants and insecticides.

