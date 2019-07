Faith United Methodist Church is hosting a free community meal on Thursday, July 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Faith United Methodist Church is hosting a free community meal on Thursday, July 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church—321 1st Avenue South.

They’re calling the event a Community Connections Party and welcome everyone to join them in celebrating community connections with one another.

The menu includes brats and hot dogs—with chili, kraut, and all the fixins’, baked beans, chips, and dessert.