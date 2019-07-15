Authorities are trying to find whoever set fire to several trash containers in downtown Fargo.

Firefighters responded to a string of dumpster fires early Sunday.

A total of four dumpster fires broke out between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

A single crew extinguished all of the fires before any damage was caused to nearby buildings and vehicles.

Fargo police searched for any suspects while the fires were occurring.