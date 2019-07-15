Fargo authorities say one person is dead after a fire in a rental storage unit.

Crews were called to the fire around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found smoke coming from a unit of the storage complex. Crews contained the fire to the single rental unit. During a search firefighters found a man dead inside the storage unit.

The name of the victim was not released. Both the Fargo fire and police departments are jointly investigating the cause of the fire and the death.

Damage to the storage unit is estimated at about $15,000.