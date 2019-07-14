The first bank night of the 26th annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County will be held this coming Monday (July 15) at 5:30 p.m. at the Thrivent office in Redwood Falls.

All team members should be turning in to their captain the funds they have received so far before that day or by coming to the meeting.

Team captains should be turning in what funds they have received at the meeting.

The committee will be meeting that night also.

Volunteers are welcome to attend to find out what they could do to help.

The American Cancer Society is saving lives by attacking cancer from all fronts – research, cancer prevention, cancer screening and early detection, access to care, patient and caregiver services and survivorship.

Learn more about Relay For Life at www.cancer.org.