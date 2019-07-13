50 years ago

July 1969

• Ward Cuff, Redwood Falls High School Class of 1933, perhaps the greatest athlete to come from Redwood Falls and then-resident of Seattle, Wash., was named athletic and recreation program director for the Boeing Aircraft Company’s 100,000 employees.

• Several decorative fountains made from 18 foot square slabs of rainbow granite from the Morton quarry were opened near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC.

• A Redwood Gazette editorial pointed out that in all of the fuss over trying to set up a teen center for the town’s youth, maybe it was time to explore the idea of creating a Redwood Falls senior center, too.

• Spectator Curtis Kessler, of Redwood Falls, was injured at the Redwood Falls Speedway when the clutch of a racing car flew apart in front of the grandstand and sprayed the audience with metal fragments.

• Emergency radio calls were broadcast throughout Canada for a Redwood Falls man on a fishing trip, trying to contact him to let him know several of his relatives had been killed in an auto accident.

• Jack Smith of Redwood Falls won the Redwood Falls Golf Course’s invitational, setting a course record score of 33 in the second round.

25 years ago

July 1994

• Volunteers from local civic organizations raced to help complete the Gilfillan flower garden project before the opening of the first Farmfest event at the site.

• In other first Farmfest news, local organizers put out the word asking if area residents would be willing to rent out rooms in their homes to some of the expected tens of thousands of visitors in case local hotels filled up.

• Mike Sipe of Milbank, S. D., won the Redwood Falls Golf Club’s men’s invitational for a record-breaking fourth time, while brothers Pat and Mike Smith finished second and fifth.

• Dr. Lyle Trout of Lamberton and Fern Brey of Wabasso were named the Redwood County Outstanding Senior Citizens for 1994.

• Country music star Tracy Byrd appeared at Jackpot Junction Casino.

10 years ago

July 2009

• David Homan was chosen as the Redwood County Relay for Life’s honorary chair.

• The Redwood Area Hospital met the state’s criteria to be classified as a Level 4 trauma center, giving area ambulance crews another option for emergency patients.

• Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls celebrated its fifth anniversary.

• Members of the Wabasso Class of 1939 celebrated their 70th reunion.