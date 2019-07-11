Although admission to Tractor & Truck Pull entertainment comes with a price, it was free-for-all at the Butterfield Summer Sizzler!

Usually costing around $20 a ticket for admission, the Sizzler Tractor & Truck Pull was free-for-all in Butterfield on July 6th. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Pull entertained families for over four hours.

Participants came from Iowa, South Dakota, and all over Minnesota to go up against sleds, The Vault and Iron Bull.

The most anticipated class was the 9500# Hot Farm (RPM Series) as pullers competed to win a $3000 prize.

As for the trucks, engines were pushed to their limits, the announcer could “smell the transmission,” and a puller was left with a broken truck shaft.

Winners:

Semi Open

1st Scott Cornelius of Jordan 267.34

2nd Chet Schug of Norwood Young America 239.63

3rd Mathew “Papa Smurf” Michels of Mankato 229.80

Semi OTR

1st Alex Michels of Mankato 373.58

2nd Travis Winters of Butterfield 339.86

3rd Scott Lee of St. James 326.15

4500# Hobby Stock

1st James Zwaschka of North Mankato 205

2nd Matt Peterson of Springfield 191

3rd Gary Knock of Davis, SD 187

5500# Hobby Stock

1st Paul Hanson of Lake Crystal 238.84

2nd Gary Knock of Davis, SD 221.9

3rd Ben Michel of Mankato 213

6500# Hobby Stock

1st Larry Blackstad Sr. of St. James 247

2nd Ben Michel of Mankato 242

3rd Dan Peterson of Springfield 238

7500# Hobby Stock

1st Duane Severtson of North Mankato 300

2nd Dan Petersen of Springfield 280

3rd Larry Blackstad Sr. of St. James 221

8000 Street Stock Diesel

1st Bob Busse of Waseca 261.04

2nd Lance Williams of New Prague 233.68

3rd Adam Windschitl of St. James 215.29

8500 Street Modified Diesel Pickup

1st Jason Reed of Ayrshire, IA 315.82

2nd Shawn Wiemers of Manson, IA 312.95

3rd Chad Krueger of Le Center 298.34

9000# Out of Field/Stock

1st Tony Hassebroek of Iona 310

2nd Jerry Haberman of Mt. Lake 299

3rd Tyler Connell of St. James 233

9500# Open/Super Farm

1st Isaac Conway of Branham 357.85

2nd Jason Rosenquist of Atwater 346.46

3rd Mitch Fehn of St. Michael 325.95

9500# Hot Farm (RPM Series)

1st Joe Fischer of New Ulm 270.97

2nd Michael Schwichtenberg of Hamburg 259.43

3rd Brian Ceplecha of Wheatland 250.31

11000# Improved Stock

1st Douglas Miller of Le Center 330.49

2nd Jeff Gamradt of Sauk Centre 304.99

3rd Tony Hassebrek of Iona 280.80

11000# Out of Field/Stock

1st Tony Hassebroek of Iona 466

2nd Jerry Haberman of Mt. Lake 450

3rd Gene Baker of Centerville, SD 388

11000# Hot Farm

1st Pete Miller of Le Center 375.24

2nd Mike Anthony of St. Peter 367.53

3rd Don Johnson of Gibbon 347.82

13000# Out of Field/Stock

1st Jeff Gamradt of Sauk Centre 276

2nd Logan Gamradt of Sauk Centre 270

3rd Dean Karau of St. James 265

16500# Out of Field/Stock

1st Jeff Gamradt of Sauk Centre 245

2nd William Kremmin II of Mt. Lake 233

3rd Dean Karau of St. James 226

16500# Hot Farm

1st Dale Lange of St. James 316.93

2nd Chuck Parker of Comfrey 302.32

3rd Dean Karau of St. James 289.06