July 8, 2019, Red River Commodities has announced the promotion of three employees to Executive Positions.

July 8, 2019, Red River Commodities has announced the promotion of three employees to Executive Positions.

Mike Kotzbacher has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Red River Commodities. He has held various positions at Red River Commodities over the past 12 years including exports, sales, and most recently Managing Director of Food Ingredients. Mike graduated from Concordia College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He resides in Fargo with his wife and two children.

Curtis Kuntz was named Vice President of Red River Commodities Wildlife. Kuntz began his career at Red River Commodities in 2004 as a Financial Controller. He then moved into Operations for three years and for the past five years has been the Managing Director of the Wildlife Division. Curtis graduated from MSUM with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and received a Master of Business Administrations

Degree from NDSU. He resides in West Fargo with his wife and son.

Todd Mondry was recently named Vice President of Engineering and Operations. He joined Red River Commodities in 1999 and has held positions in operations and process engineering covering all divisions of Red River Commodities and most recently as Director of Engineering. Todd received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Dakota. He resides in West Fargo with his wife and son.

About Red River Commodities

Red River Commodities is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amsterdam Commodities N.V., a publicly traded entity based in Rotterdam, Netherlands that sources, trades and distributes natural food products and ingredients to customers across the globe.

Red River Commodities specializes mainly in confectionary sunflower seeds, both in-shell and kernels, and other specialty crops. RRC’s headquarters are located in Fargo, North Dakota.