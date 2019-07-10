Times Report

Wednesday

Jul 10, 2019 at 1:11 PM


    The City of Crookston will be sealcoating the following streets beginning Monday, July 15, weather permitting.

    Those in the work areas are asked to park their vehicles off-street and at least 15 feet from the street being sealcoated.

    The streets are as follows:

    • South Front Street, from Newton Avenue to Third Avenue South

    • Fifth Avenue South, from Sunflower Street to Guthrie Street

    • Twin Drive, from Campbell Road to Adams Street

    • Campbell Road, from Fairfax Walkway to Adams Street

    • Alexander Street, from Central Avenue to Summit Avenue

    • Broadway, from Fourth Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North

    • Johnson Place, from North Front Street to Radisson Road

    • Minnesota Street, from Pleasant Avenue to Stuart Avenue