The City of Crookston will be sealcoating the following streets beginning Monday, July 15, weather permitting.

Those in the work areas are asked to park their vehicles off-street and at least 15 feet from the street being sealcoated.

The streets are as follows:

• South Front Street, from Newton Avenue to Third Avenue South

• Fifth Avenue South, from Sunflower Street to Guthrie Street

• Twin Drive, from Campbell Road to Adams Street

• Campbell Road, from Fairfax Walkway to Adams Street

• Alexander Street, from Central Avenue to Summit Avenue

• Broadway, from Fourth Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North

• Johnson Place, from North Front Street to Radisson Road

• Minnesota Street, from Pleasant Avenue to Stuart Avenue