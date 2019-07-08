Twenty-six Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Sibley State Park, near New London, for Timberland Leadership Camp, June 3 to 6.

Twenty-six Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Sibley State Park, near New London, for Timberland Leadership Camp, June 3 to 6. Sleepy Eye FFA Advisors, Mary Hoffmann, Adam Manderfeld, and Hunter Klontz, Summer Ag Intern, Ashley Anderson, and chaperone James Mathiowetz went with the students. Several members from the Tracy and Marshall FFA chapters also attended the camp.

While at the leadership camp, FFA members got to experience many things, including: get to know each other activities, trust and teamwork activities on the ropes course at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, a hike to Mount Tom, and sessions about goals and the various opportunities in FFA.

Camp-goers learned about different activities that other FFA chapters do, and different things in FFA that they can become involved in, such as Career Development Events (CDEs) and Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs). Teamwork was also an important topic members learned about at the camp.

Members of each chapter conducted their own ceremonies as they raised and lowered the flag each day at camp. Campers could also swim, play volleyball, or try other fun activities in their free time.

The eight Region Presidents and six State FFA Officers attended one day of Timberland. They led sessions with activities regarding FFA opportunities, recruitment, and how to better represent yourself on social media.

On the last night of the camp, a banquet was held by the newly elected camp officers. The camp officers from Sleepy Eye included Carmen Lendt, Camp Secretary; Nayzeth Luna, Camp Sentinel; and Trisha Ludewig, Camp Officer-At-Large. Following the banquet, FFA members gathered for the camp talent show, more activities, and finally, a dance.

Timberland Leadership Camp was a fantastic opportunity for all who attended. Camp-goers will be forever grateful for the opportunity to meet new people, create new friendships, grow as a person, try new things, set goals, and find out more about what FFA has to offer.