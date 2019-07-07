As one who appreciates history, making that a priority in what we do in the pages of the Redwood Gazette is something I enjoy.

Whether it is writing about a personality from the past or the discovery of some artifact that helps to tell the story of days gone by (or even better opens up another local mystery), I am ready to dig in and get my hands a little dirty.

So, when Scott Larson showed me some artifacts he had received from Janean McKay and her family as a donation to the Redwood County Historical Society I quickly dropped whatever else I was doing.

I loved the story of Kenneth McKay and enjoyed reading the entries he provided in his diary.

For me, that local experience is really priceless when it comes to the past. Right now there is a World War I display at the Redwood County museum, and the exhibit provides some of that historical context. I had the chance to briefly look over the display during a visit earlier this year, and prior to the end of its time at the museum located west of Redwood Falls I hope to get out there and take a closer look at it.

You can, too, as the exhibit will be available through the early part of August.

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

By the way, Scott Larson recently dropped off another file of local information related to WWI that I am looking through now. If you have a story about someone you know who served during that time frame or have an item that has been in your family from that period I would love to learn about it.

I don’t think the Krause progeny appreciate just how much their dad is into history, because it often means watching documentaries and movies. While watching them may not be an issue, seeing them over and over again just might be too much for them to take.

I guess I can accept that even if I may not understand it.

…

In recent days I have been communicating with Jerry Barber, the new owner and promoter of the Redwood Speedway, and his marketing guy, Jason McCoy about the upcoming racing season, which is scheduled to open July 14.

While I admit I am not much of a racing enthusiast, I am kind of excited to know that there will be racing in Redwood Falls this year.

In fact, I am planning to be at the first race night next weekend to learn the ins and outs of what it takes to put on an event like this. While I know I will never get behind the wheel of one of those cars, I am hoping to get right in the action however I can.

I hope to see you there July 14.