The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is extending the prevented plant crop reporting deadline for Minnesota producers who have been affected by spring flooding and excessive moisture.

Producers in many counties now have until July 15, 2019, to report the acres they intended to plant this spring but could not due to weather conditions.

Area counties include Brown, Lyon, Renville, Redwood and Yellow Medicine.

The new deadline coincides with the July 15, 2019, FSA crop acreage reporting deadline already in place.

“Producers need to report prevented plant acres to retain eligibility for FSA program benefits,” Joe Martin, FSA state executive director said. “In many areas of the state, excessive moisture has made it challenging for producers to get into their fields to plant, and this deadline extension provides reporting flexibility.”

Normally, the prevented plant reporting deadline is 15 calendar days after the final planting date for a crop as established by FSA and the Risk Management Agency (RMA). The prevented plant reporting deadline extension to July 15 only applies to FSA and does not change any RMA crop insurance reporting deadline requirements.

However, the extension does not apply to crops covered by FSA’s non-insured crop disaster assistance program (NAP). Producers should check with their local FSA office regarding prevented plant provisions for NAP-covered crops.

Producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA office as soon as possible to make an appointment to report prevented plant acres and submit their spring crop acreage report.

To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.

For information regarding RMA crop insurance, visit rma.usda.gov.