At the end of May, seven FFA members, advisor Mary Hoffmann, and summer intern Ashley Anderson, traveled to Casstown, Ohio for an Ag. Exchange.

At the end of May, seven FFA members, advisor Mary Hoffmann, and summer intern Ashley Anderson, traveled to Casstown, Ohio for an Ag. Exchange with Miami East High School. The members who attended are Nayzeth Luna, Maddi Helget, Morgan Hoffmann, Isabel Martinez, Presley Bauer, Presley Dockter, and McKenna Dockter. The FFA members took in many tours while on the trip, as well as meeting the Ohio Ag. students and visiting their school.

The first visit was to Young’s Jersey Dairy. Here the group had dinner and ice cream with their Ohio Pen Pals. Afterwards the students chose many activities, including the batting cage, big slide, miniature golf, and the driving range.

The next day, the group traveled to Miami East High School to meet up with the Ag. students. From there they went to Bair-Trax Dairy Farm for a tour. It is a family owned, organic dairy farm, with multiple breeds and crossbreeds including Jerseys.

Next, they toured the Hobart Institute of Welding, where they train the best welders in the industry. After the tour, the Sleepy Eye and Ohio friends enjoyed pizza and pop (provided by Hobart) and heard a presentation about Hobart Institute.

Next, they visited Winan’s Chocolate Factory in Piqua—where they handcraft delicious chocolates, freshly roasted coffee, and sweet treats. The group also enjoyed various treats provided by the guide. After that they got to see the Johnston Farms Historical Experience, where they went on a canal ride, visited the museum, and took a tour of the house and outbuildings.

The trip was filled with agricultural tours, meeting new people, and new adventures. “Attending the Ohio exchange trip was super fun,” said Presley Dockter. “I learned a lot, and met some cool FFA members and Marie, their Ag teacher.”