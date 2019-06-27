Members of the Redwood Area Board of Education took a walk through the Estebo Career Development and Training Center following its June 24 meeting and had the chance to see the addition and renovation progress.

Room by room the board members observed the opportunities that will be available for Redwood Area School District students and the community as a whole in various fields from agriculture to healthcare.

Whether it was looking in on the ag room and its potential for students to experience live animals as part of their study or in the healthcare room where CNA classes will be offered this fall, the board was able to see the future of education.

The public will have the chance to see that for themselves in July, as the school is going to host a dedication program and ribbon cutting ceremony July 22 starting at 1 p.m.

To learn more about the project, visit the Redwood Area School District Web site at www.redwoodareaschools.com.

Prior to the tour, the school board met and received a report from John McNamara of Wold Architects regarding the construction project. McNamara told the board that the project, with the exception of a few small tasks, is completed including a bit more work with the lighting in the grow lab and to complete the landscaping.

In addition to talking about the progress, McNamara presented a change order request in the amount of $32,120, which includes $8,248 to make modifications to some of the existing display cases in the hallway near the shop as well as $24,722 for the installation of controllers, sensors, fans and other miscellaneous items in the grow lab. The change order also included a deduction of $850 based on a change in the landscape area within the fenced animal area from sod to bedding straw.

According to McNamara, the overall budget for the project is approximately $40,000 over the bid.

According to Rick Ellingworth, Redwood Area School District superintendent, those costs are being covered with funds from grants to pay for the furnishings and equipment, adding in the end the project really did not go over the budget, as it was intended from the beginning to cover those costs with other donations and grants.

During its meeting, the school board adopted a resolution officially approving the transfer of $500,000 from the general fund for the construction of the center. This official action was part of the plan regarding the project from the start.

In other action during its meeting the school board:

• Approved an agreement with Greater Minnesota Family Services to provide health services during the 2019-20 school year.

• Approved a contract with Teachers on Call for the provision of substitute staffing assistance for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years with a 1 percent increase over the previous contract.