Backers of a Red River diversion channel around flood-prone Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, say their lawyers are figuring out the next step after a watershed district board denied a permit for the project.

Backers of a Red River diversion channel around flood-prone Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, say their lawyers are figuring out the next step after a watershed district board denied a permit for the project.

KFGO radio reports that board members of the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District voted Monday against a permit for the $2.75 billion project, which has faced several hurdles since it was authorized by Congress five years ago.

Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority Chairwoman Mary Scherling says the group doesn't believe the watershed district followed its own rules on the vote and authority attorneys are reviewing that process. Scherling says she hopes the two sides can work out a compromise and says "the diversion will be built."

Watershed district board officials declined to comment because of concerns for a potential lawsuit.