Dean’s List

Students at the University of Minnesota Crookston earned spots on the Dean’s List and graduated spring semester 2019.

Students named to the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Area students include Cierra Amerud, Melida Argueta Canales, Magda Blumhardt, Caden Bruley, Peyton Carlstrom, Junsoo Choi, Ki Dae Choi, Ava Davidson, Zachary Greenberg, Brendon Harris, Aaron Hollcraft, Matthew Kozitka, Jaden Lubarski, Bruno Marques, Hee In Moon, Amanda Olson, Meli Rodriguez, Cindy Seo, Vinayak Sharma, Sam Simmons, Austin Sommerfeld, Montell Tate, Amanda Trandem, Weiqian Wang and Mengyuan Xu of Crookston, Alex Wolfe of Fosston, Seth Wagner and Adam McDonald of Fisher, Bailey Bradford of Mentor, Jordan Van Den Einde of Winger and Kinlee Faldet of Fertile.

Graduates Spring 2019

The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2019 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during summer session 2019.

Area students include Ashley Kay Brekken, Peyton Lee Carlstrom, Maria Delgado Monteiro, Whitney Ericsson, Carmelita Catherine Fenton, Zachary Noah Greenberg, Tianna Joy Hamre, Dalton Javier, Anastasia Kravchenko, Morgan Marie Kresl, Kenan McQueen, Jiwon Park, Major Rogers, Bogdan Shkil, Austin Gary Sommerfeld, Montell William Tate, Nelson Onyedikachi Chimzurum Uzonwa, Nathaniel Visconti and Yulia Zhao of Crookston, Reed Matthew Hjelle, Samantha J Rarick and Scott Darrel Mortensen of East Grand Forks, Adam Mcdonald, Johnathan W Sorenson, Seth Martin Wagner and Laura Smedsrud of Fisher, Roy Charles Thurston of Fertile and Darin Allen Viken of Fosston.