Sleepy Eye FFA Members of the Month for May are Sophia Portner, Anna Sellner, Trey Heiderscheidt and Marcus Martinez.

Sophia Portner was a tenth grader at St. Mary’s School this year and has been in FFA for three years. She joined FFA because she wanted to be involved in more agricultural activities and grow in leadership and confidence. Sophia is on the Dairy Evaluation CDE team and she likes it because she likes learning more about cows and what to look for when picking out her own cows to show. Sophia’s SAE is raising Brown Swiss dairy cattle on her family farm. Her favorite FFA activity is the Kiddy Barn at the county fair.

Sophia is most looking forward to the county fair and Corn Days activities. By being in Ag. class, Sophia has learned the importance of sharing agriculture with everyone she meets and being herself. She is most proud of earning fourth place at State for dairy judging.

Anna Sellner was a senior at St. Mary’s School this year and was in FFA for one year. She joined FFA because she wanted to since she was little. She enjoys agriculture and service and they are a big part of her life. Anna was on the Horse CDE team and she likes it because she has a great passion for horses. Anna’s SAE is working on a farm.

Anna’s favorite FFA activity was the State FFA Convention. By being in FFA, Anna learned perseverance and determination. She is most proud of earning her Greenhand Degree and qualifying for State in the Horse Competition.

Trey Heiderscheidt was a ninth grader at Sleepy Eye High School this year and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA because he wanted to try something new. Trey is on the Milk Quality CDE team and he likes it because he likes eating the cheese. Trey’s SAE is working at Schutz Family Foods. His favorite FFA activity is Timberland Camp.

Trey is most looking forward to being an FFA officer. By being in FFA, Trey has learned leadership skills and how to get out of his comfort zone. He is most proud of getting first individually in the Region Milk Quality Contest and second at the Region BIG Team contest, and the receiving the Outstanding Freshman Leadership Award.

Marcus Martinez was a seventh grader at Sleepy Eye High School this year and it was his first year in FFA. He joined FFA because he wanted to learn more about crops and always wanted to be a farmer. Marcus is on the Nursery and Landscape CDE team and he likes it because it gives him a challenge. His favorite FFA activity was Region VI Service Day where he did Haunted House decorating.

Marcus is looking forward to trying the Poultry or Milk Quality CDE team so he can be involved in more activities. By being in FFA, Marcus has learned how to tell trees apart and how to identify shrubs, and he would like to learn more. He is most proud of identifying over 240 trees, plants, bushes, and tools.