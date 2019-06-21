An action packed weekend will be offered this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 21-23) when Celebrate Redwood Falls offers the annual Summer Splash celebration in the community.

According to Cindy LaBrie of Celebrate Redwood Falls, this is the sixth annual celebration, adding the three days of activity will include the things attendees have come to expect along with a few changes those who are planning the event are excited to offer.

Summer Splash events begin Friday night (June 21) with the community parade at 7 p.m., which is being followed by a family night of fun at the Memorial Athletic Complex at 8 p.m. The Friday night events include a performance by SuFuDu after the parade. Also that night there will be inflatables and games, including Zorb ball, laser tag, Hungry Human, mini-golf, bean bags and more. Wristbands for the activities are $10 and are good for Friday and Saturday.

St. John Lutheran Church will be offering free root beer floats after the parade, and there will be plenty of other concessions on site. The Boy Scouts will have a dunk tank available Friday night. The Daktronics big screen will show “How to Train Your Dragon 3 - The Hidden World” at 10 p.m.

Saturday’s events include the Thin Mint Sprint at Johnson Park with registration at 7 a.m. and the 5K/10K at 8 a.m.

That afternoon at 1:30 p.m. the City of Redwood Falls is offering a free pool party at the aquatic center.

Saturdays events also include:

• A bean bag tournament beginning at 4 p.m.

• The Duck Dash at the aquatic center is at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from members of Celebrate Redwood Falls or from local youth groups.

• The band Custom Made will perform at 5:30 p.m.

• Fun in the Sun with inflatables, games and concessions starts at 6 p.m.

• The band Old School will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m.

• The night culminates with the Ball Field Blast fireworks at 10 p.m.

The weekend wraps up with the Redwood Falls Rotary Club Fly-In pancake breakfast Sunday at the Redwood Falls municipal airport from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door. Children five and under are free. Volunteers are still needed to make this event a success. Call (507) 640-0209 to find out how to help.

Learn more about Summer Splash at CelebrateRedwoodFalls.com.