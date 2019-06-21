The Crookston Public Library invites the community to participate in a disco-themed murder mystery event

The Crookston Public Library invites the community to participate in a disco-themed murder mystery event. Attendees will have the opportunity to play a role in the mystery or help solve the crime during this interactive event, which is offered free of charge and will be held Thursday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Crookston Public Library and the Crookston Community Theatre. Participants must sign up by June 21 by calling the library at 281-4522.