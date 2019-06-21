The 74th Annual Fiesta Days Celebration is history, but for many, the memories of this past week will last a lifetime.

The 74th Annual Fiesta Days Celebration is history, but for many, the memories of this past week will last a lifetime. Between the Fly-In Breakfast a week ago Sunday to this past Sunday’s Fiesta Corona­tion, there was something for kids of all ages to do, as the saying goes!

Planning a large scale event like Fiesta Days isn’t easy. It takes a dedicated group of visionary individuals to take the lead and follow through when things need to be done. Fiesta President Carman Mills was among that group, and she is happy at how Fiesta Days went. “I thought everything went well,” said Mills. “The community supported all of the events during the week and helped make Fiesta Days successful!

“Our Executive Board members Rob Jepma and Lori Tostenson did an outstanding job coordinating and overseeing the week’s events!”

In a week filled with highlights, Mills “highlighted” two events in particular that stood out for her. “The International Ceremony was wonderful,” she said. “We had a number of Uruguayans who live in Minnesota attend the Asado in Smith Park who also came to the International Ceremony.

We were also able to have two Uruguayans families attend the Ambassadors Reception Saturday night; they were so thankful for the event and said they will return next year!”

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

The other event which stood out for Mills were the events at Smith Park on Thursday. Mills said: “The Community Barbe­cue on Thursday was a huge success! There were many fun activities for everyone!”

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!