MnDOT is hosting two open houses on Tuesday, June 18 in Cottonwood and Granite Falls for the upcoming Highway 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls project.

MnDOT is hosting two open houses on Tuesday, June 18 in Cottonwood and Granite Falls for the upcoming Highway 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls project.

Both meetings will be held on June 18. The first, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. will be held at the Cottonwood Community Center in Cottonwood. The second meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Kilowatt Community Center in Granite Falls. Staff from MnDOT will be present at both meetings to talk about the project, detour and answer questions.

The Highway 23 project includes the resurfacing, with concrete, of Highway 23 from south of Cottonwood to Granite Falls. It also includes construction of several left turn lanes along Highway 23, the realignment of Lyon CR 9 in Cottonwood and the updating of the Highway 23 and Highway 212 intersection in Granite Falls to meet Americans with Disabilities Standards (ADA).

Benefits of the project include a smoother ride, enhanced safety, improved drainage and compliance with ADA standards. The estimated project cost is $29 million. The project is scheduled to begin spring of 2020.

For more information on the project, meeting dates and time and to sign up for project updates, please visit www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23cottonwoodtogranite/index.html.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!