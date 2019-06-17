Minnesota’s U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith as well as its U.S. House members recently announced that the president has declared 51 Minnesota counties and four tribes eligible for federal disaster aid after they were impacted by devastating storms and flooding.

“This disaster declaration will help communities repair the damage to roads, bridges and critical infrastructure across Minnesota,” Klobuchar said. “This relief is going to help communities repair the damage to roads, bridges and critical infrastructure as well as provide support to Minnesotans so they can fully recover from the disaster and move forward with their lives.”

“If you want to help communities recover, you have to rebuild roads and bridges, so farms can operate, business doors stay open and people thrive,” Smith said. “This declaration will help ensure that Minnesotans are given access to additional resources to assist with just that.”

The declaration covers counties and tribes in the area including: Brown, Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties as well as the Upper Sioux Community.