During the week of June 10, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the country, donated a total of $15,000 to food shelf organizations across the midwest. The organization collaborated with local food shelf organizations in 15 communities in which it operates, to provide pork certificates to those in need this summer, which included a donation to the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

“At Christensen Farms, we are proud to serve the noble purpose of providing safe, nutritious pork to families across the country,” said Amber Portner, Christensen Farms communications manager. “It is our hope that this donation will help provide families, including children, in the communities we operate, a key source of quality protein throughout the summer months, including right here in Redwood Falls.”

Headquartered in Sleepy Eye, Christensen Farms has pork production operations located near the Redwood Falls area. In this region, it employs more than 100 people and manages contract partnerships with local farmers, who all help to support and achieve the mission of Christensen Farms.

“For many families in the midwest and throughout the country, putting food on the table can be a daily challenge, even more so during the summer when children are off from school,” said Cindy Mumme, Redwood Area Food Shelf coordinator. “Providing a key source of protein is not just a daily luxury, it is essential. We are grateful for the generosity of organizations like Christensen Farms, who look for ways to give back and help their neighbors – especially going into this summer season.”

The following communities and food banks received pork vouchers from Christensen Farms this spring and summer season: Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf in New Ulm, Kitchen Table-Marshall Food Shelf in Marshall, Redwood Area Food Shelf in Redwood Falls, Manna Food Pantry in Worthington, We Care Project Food Shelf in Morgan, Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City, Iowa, Emmet County Food Pantry in Estherville, Iowa, Franklin County Community Food Pantry in Hampton, Iowa, Compassionate Food Ministry Food Pantry in Paris, Ill., Central Northeast Community Services in O’Neill, Neb., Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership in Creighton, Neb., Feeding South Dakota Pierre Food Bank in Pierre, S.D., Safe Harbor in Aberdeen, S.D., and Tri-County Good Samaritan Center in Redfield, S.D.

