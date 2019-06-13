A crew of Ultralight, Lite Sport, and Powered Parachute flyers enjoyed a couple days at the Sleepy Eye Airport—June 7 and 8. The well-kept grass runways, and friendly cooperative city airport officials, draw them to Sleepy Eye the first full weekend each June. They came from southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities, Iowa, North Dakota (and maybe more locations!)

Thank you to Mike Schweim, the Weedhopper, for the photos.