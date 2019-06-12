Crookston Rotary Club’s water station was installed by the City of Crookston Tuesday at the downtown space next to Montague’s Flower Shop and across from True Value Hardware and Wonderful Life Foods.

Crookston Rotary Club’s water station was installed by the City of Crookston Tuesday, and the downtown space next to Montague’s Flower Shop and across from True Value Hardware and Wonderful Life Foods will be getting even more renovations in the near future. Bike Crookston plans to install a bike repair station and bike rack, plus additional landscaping is on the agenda.