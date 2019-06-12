Sleepy Eye United golfers—Andrew Neid and Logan Netzke—played their first eighteen holes at the Class A State Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 11.

Sleepy Eye United golfers—Andrew Neid and Logan Netzke—played their first eighteen holes at the Class A State Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 11 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Competing with 87 individual golfers, at the end of day one Netzke was in sixth place with 78; Neid was in 42nd place with 88. Day two play on Wednesday, July 12 concluded after this issue of the Herald-Dispatch went to press.

Sleepy Eye’s friendly rival, the Springfield Tigers, who represent Section 2A in the team tournament, were in first place after day one, leading the next team by five strokes. Mason Kretsch of the Tigers was in third place with 75 and Maverick Winkelman was in fourth place with 77.