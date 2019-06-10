The United Way of Crookston Annual Giving/Golf Committee are inviting you to their 4th Annual Golf Tournament, lead by Hugo’s Family Marketplace #4 in Crookston. This years’ tournament will take place on Thursday, June 27th, 2019. Registration is at 8:00 a.m, Shot gun start at 9:00 a.m., ending around 4:00 p.m. at Minakwa Golf Club.

Proceeds from the event will go toward their yearly campaign, which is open until September 2019.

“We never stop working on our campaign since there are so many needs out in the community!” says United Way Executive Director Lori Wagner.

United Way has three focus areas: Health, Education, and Income. They are currently serving 23 agencies and their programs and projects.

“As we talk to community leaders and local residents, we ask what are the top three issues they see in the Crookston area,” Wagner continued. “Their response is drugs, mental health issues, and hunger.”

“So, as our community’s needs change, so will our agencies,” she added. “Every dollar counts here at your local United Way. We keep your dollars local.”

United Way of Crookston wants to lead change in theircommunity and make a difference.

“Please INVEST your local dollar and let us put it to work for you,” says the Giving/Golf Committee. “Here at the United Way of Crookston, we are wonderful stewards of each and every dollar you give us. We monitor and work with each agency to help them be successful with their grant dollars.”

United Way of Crookston Golf Committee: Sarah Olmstead, Tracy Kuchan, Kari Brault, Marley Melbye, Tara Miller, Eric Morgan, Bob O’Halloran, Nick Nelson, Tammy Moe, Lee Groeschl, and Lori Wagner.

The upcoming golf tournament is an exciting event that has become a community favorite. It is a day of “fun, Living United, and Philanthropy.”

Hugo’s of Crookston takes the lead in the tournament by having their vendors as sponsors plus adding great prizes.

“Do not miss this great Fun and Friend Raiser.”

Act fast! They are only able to take the first 20 teams of four.

If you are unable to golf and would consider being a sponsor for this event, a gift of $100 or more qualifies your name or business. If you have questions, please call Lori Wagner at 218-280-2933 or Nick Nelson at Hugo’s 218-281-3690.