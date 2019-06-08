50 years ago

June 1969

• A cold start to the season prompted the Redwood Falls City Council to debate spending $3,500 to add a new heating system to the city swimming pool, which would increase the temperature of the water by up to another 20 degrees.

• Two young capuchin monkeys were placed in the monkey house at the Ramsey Park zoo. The monkeys were picked up from the Como Park zoo by park board president Tom Tyson and lived in Tyson’s basement for several days until the pen at the zoo was ready.

• The Gazette’s editor apologized for a mistake in the previous edition’s wedding news, that referred to “the brother of the broom.” The editor explained it was purely a typo and not an editorial comment about the condition of the bride’s husband.

• Resit Serpkenci, 16, of Diyarbakir, Turkey, was named as the foreign exchange student to visit Redwood Falls High School during the 1969-70 school year.

25 years ago

June 1994

• The Lance Zellmann family residence three miles east of Redwood Falls was destroyed when a lightning strike went through the roof and set the interior on fire.

• NHK, Japan’s largest public TV station, announced it would soon be sending a TV crew to Redwood County to record part of a documentary about American agriculture.

• Renee Brandt and Steve Hollatz were named the Redwood Valley High School Outstanding Athletes of the Year.

• The first semi-official event at the first Farmfest to be held at Gilfillan Estate was the dedication of the new flagpole two months before opening day of the event.

• A Health Information Resources of Minnesota study showed the Redwood Falls Hospital charged patients an average of 22 percent less for services than comparably-sized hospitals in rural Minnesota.

10 years ago

June 2009

• Scott Preusse, owner of the Chrysler and General Motors dealership in Redwood Falls, was part of a Minnesota delegation that traveled to Washington, D.C. to protest the forced closing of so many dealerships by the government.

• Former Redwood Falls Police Chief Mike Ose was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Sacred Heart.

• Former Redwood Falls school administrator George Ramseth cut the ribbon officially dedicating Reede Gray Elementary School’s new, more secure entrance.

• The new $3.5 million Redwood Falls Family Aquatic Center opened.