“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” performed Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

It is show time week with Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre! Children ages seven and older have been working all week on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” William Rutkowski and Andi Johnson have been in Sleepy Eye directing rehearsals and also have parts in the show. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 in the air-conditioned Sleepy Eye High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door.

Forty local children team up with two professional actors to present Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s original musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s most enchanting classic, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The play continues Prairie Fire’s tradition of performing classics as you’ve never seen them before.

The local cast features:

Puck - Andi Johnson; Oberon - Grace Hoffmann; Buck - Lucia Martinez; Luck - Aiden Grausam; Yuck-Yuck - Gus Hoffmann; Groundlings - Kelly Evans, Camryn Maher, Jasmine Petermann; Titania - Natalie Fischer; Peaseblossom - Sam Price; Cobweb - Megan Sellner; Moth - Gracie Lang; Mustardseed - Kelsey Ladd; Sprites - Anna Pollard, Kendall Haala, Abigail Krzmarzick; Bottom - Will Rutkowski; Quince - Nora Hoffmann; Flute - Charlie Hoffmann; Snug - Ari Krzmarzick; Snout - Kylyn Weber; Starveling - Kiauna Suess; Performers - Nolan Fischer, Kaylynn Evans, Millie Lax; Lysander - Braylon Nelson; Hermia - Ella Pollard; Demetrius - Envy Morales; Helena - Meriden Andres; Duke Theseus - Jack Windschitl; Hippolyta - Anna Johnson; Egeus - Chloe Johnson; Schmegeus - Callie Evers; Philostrate - Chloe Okerman; Highwater - Kenley Jensen; Noble Person - Laylana Hoffmann, Kate Windschitl, Whitney Fischer; Technical crew - Jacob Mellen, Santiago Martinez.

Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre professionals, Will Rutkowski and Andi Johnson, co-direct this production and will play the roles of Puck, the mischievous sprite, and Nick Bottom, the colorful head of the acting troupe.