Thirteen River Valley track team members competed in the highly competitive Section 2A meet on Saturday, June 1, at Mankato West High School. Wheelchair athlete, eighth grader James Hagen, qualified—for the second year—to compete in the State Track and Field Meet this weekend at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Following are the Section 2A results for River Valley team members.

Girls

Erika Wells, seventh grader, 100m dash prelims, 14.33 seconds.

Sydney Hauger, junior, 400m dash, sixth place, 1:03.15.

Lilly McCone, ninth grader, 800m run, 13th place, 2:37.21.

Abby Hagen, senior, 1600m run, seventh place, 5:48.95.

Sophie Gustafson, eighth grader, 100m hurdles prelims, 18.38; and 300m hurdles, eighth place, 51.25.

Sophia Portner, sophomore, 100m hurdles prelims, 18.86.

4x800 relay, Kira DeMaris, senior; Ellie Tonn, seventh grader; Abby Hagen, and Lilly McCone; fourth place, 10:20.69.

Hali Soukup, senior, triple jump, 14th place, 30-08.25.

Boys

Kadin Johnson, sophomore, 100m dash prelims, 12.45.

Jose Ibarra, senior, 400m dash, sixth place, 52.32.

James Hagen, eighth grader, wheelchair division, 100m dash, second place, 52.09; 200m dash, second place, 1:35.54; shot put, third place, 5-05. James will compete in all three events at the State Meet