The Section 3A Track and Field Championships kicked-off last Thursday, May 30 in Luverne. Several local athletes advanced to the Class A Championships. An individual or team had to place either first or second in order to qualify for state. An athlete can also advance by standard to state if their performance in the section finals exceeds or is equal to the established standard. The Class A Championships will be held June 7-8 at Hamline University in St. Paul.
Boys Results
100 Meters (10)
Tyler Syring 11.93a (-0.6)
200 Meters (2)
Tyler Syring 24.31a (-0.9)
800 Meters (15)
Dylan Moe 2:13.02a
1600 Meters (4)
Rory Shackelford 4:44.21a
110m Hurdles - 39"
(11) Drake Lieser 17.70a (.4)PR
300m Hurdles - 36"
(12) Jahrell Ishmon 43.51a
4x100 Relay
(10) Relay Team 46.88a
4x200 Relay
(8) Luke Kluver, Chetwin Ishmon, Kyle Chase, David Hidalgo 1:36.62a
4x400 Relay (7) Rory Shackelford, David Hidalgo, Chetwin Ishmon, Jahrell Ishmon 3:41.83a
Discus - 1.6kg
(1) Reid Bot 135-07
High Jump
(13) Jahrell Ishmon 5-09.00
Long Jump
(11) Jacob Kluver 18-10.50
Girls Results
800 Meters
(7) Ruby Bones 2:32.66a
Shot Put - 4kg
(4) Chelsea Hoernemann 33-05.00PR
Discus - 1kg
(4) Chelsea Hoernemann 102-06PR
Triple Jump
(3) Meeghen Dahlager 35-01.75