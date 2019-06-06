103 members of the Montevideo High School Class of 2019

Rosa Medina was all smiles as she received her diploma at the Montevideo High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. Rosa was one of 103 members of the Montevideo High School Class of 2019. Montevideo School Board member Alan Van Ravenswaay offered his congratulations and presented Rosa with her diploma. (Staff photo by Mike Milbrandt)

