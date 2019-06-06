Meet the lifeguard staff at Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center.

Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center Manager Wendy Owens called her troops together early Saturday morning, June 1, to prepare for the summer and build a team.

“We started with cleaning and setting up the pool area,” Owens said. “Then the guards got into groups of about four (experienced guards with new guards) and did a scavenger hunt, familiarizing themselves with where everything is, and going over rules and regulations.”

Owens said the entire group then discussed what they’d learned in the Scavenger Hunt and talked about issues that came up last year—and how they would address them this year. “So, we all are on the same page for a safe and fun summer!” said Owens.

Lifeguards Seraphim Surprenant and McKenzie Hoffmann are Owens’ primary assistant managers, with Kendra Zuhlsdorf and Alexa Owens training in for the future.

The aquatic center opened for the season on Monday, June 3. Owens said they hosted 400 people the first day—off to a good summer.

“I want to thank the great crew of lifeguards Monday for making the day at the aquatic center run so smoothly,” said Owens. “Also to all the people who came out to enjoy a day of fun in the sun—thank you! I hope you all had a great experience and will come back for some more great times in the splash pool, slides, lap pool, lily pads and diving well.”

For questions on hours, classes and more, call SEFAC at 507-794-9501.