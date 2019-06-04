For the second consecutive year, students in Kari Heppner’s Highland Elementary fourth grade class, known for doing kind deeds around the community, donated items of comfort for children treated at RiverView Health.

For the second consecutive year, students in Kari Heppner’s Highland Elementary fourth grade class, known for doing kind deeds around the community, donated items of comfort for children treated at RiverView Health.

The students got off the bus at RiverView on May 23rd carrying bags filled with coloring and activity books, crayons and colored pencils, water bottles and a variety of other items for children receiving care in the Emergency Department well into the future.

“The students want to spread kindness,’’ shared Heppner. “They realize that little things can make a big difference. Their desire is that these items will take the kids’ minds off their medical situations and give them hope for positive outcomes.’’

The kids raised money for the project by operating a concession stand at swim meets in Crookston. Not only did the students spend their after-school free time learning how to operate a business, but they also learned how to double their money through their donation to the RiverView Foundation.

Because the class made the donation through the Foundation, the Foundation was able to double the class’s hard earned money through the Auxiliary Vending Donor Match Fund. After doubling their money, the students determined what items would bring comfort to kids receiving care and soon they were off to do the shopping.

“My team and the patients that we serve are very appreciative of the donation and the fundraising the students completed to help our young ER patients have a less stressful time,’’ said Kristin Pearcy, director of RiverView’s Emergency Services.

For more information on how to donate through the RiverView Foundation, contact Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org