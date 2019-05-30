Since 1868, Americans have observed Memorial Day (formerly Decoration Day) to honor and remember those Americans who selflessly gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country.

Monday’s annual Mem­orial Day Program was moved from Sunset Cemetery to the Fine Arts Center due to rainy conditions. A small crowd of veterans and citizens attended the program.

The Montevideo High School band, under the direction of Matt Bauer, provided patriotic music throughout the program.

After the Advancement of Colors, the band played the Star-Spangled Banner, which was followed by the Invocation as given by American Legion Post 59 Chaplain Lyle Henning.

Legion Post 59 Commander Marvin Garbe gave the Opening Comments. Garbe then introduced State Representative Tim Miller, who gave the Memorial Day Address.

Following the Armed Forces Salute, as played by the MHS band, the names of Civil War Veterans buried at Sunset Cemetery were read by Commander Garbe.

Denise Turk, President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59, then read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by Canadian physician John McCrae, which was written during World War I.

Next came the solemn reading of the Call of the Roll of those who gave the Supreme Sacrifice during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Viet Nam Conflict.

The Presentation of Wreaths was done by this year’s American Legion Unit 59 Girls Staters, Kristin DeJong and Kaylee Pauling.

The American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard gave the Salute to the Comrades Who Gave the Supreme Sacrifice, which was followed by MHS trumpeters Will Bosch and Nyah Kleindl’s rendition of “Taps.”

After some brief closing comments by Commander Garbe and a Benediction from Chaplain Henning, the Colors were retired and the program came to an end.

Following the program, a light lunch was served at the American Legion Club Room by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59.

