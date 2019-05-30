Emil Streich of Clarkfield died Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Clarkfield Care Center at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Boyd, MN. Rev. Dean Rager will officiate and interment will be at Arena Cemetery, rural Madison, MN. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 4-7:00 PM at Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. There will also be visitation at the church for 1 hour before the funeral. Arrangements with Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield.