Don Otto “Donny” Rye was born on August 1, 1960, in Marshall, to Donald and Susan (Selinsky) Rye. He grew up in Minneota and graduated from Minneota High School. Don attended two years at Alexandria Technical and Community College for computer programming. He worked as a programmer for Walman in Minneapolis. In 1991, he moved with his family to Cottonwood. For the last twenty plus years he has been working for Fagen Engineering in Granite Falls, MN.

Don was an active member of Living Word Lutheran Church. Previously he was a member and confirmation teacher at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. He enjoyed home projects and served as a facilitator for Beginning Experience in Marshall. Don enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed good natured debate or a lively chat.

He enjoyed his cats and was especially fond of spoiling his two year old granddaughter, Lydia. Don died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls due to complications from aggressive lung cancer.

He is survived by his son Michael (and Terren) Rye of New Hope, granddaughter Lydia, daughter Jennifer Rye (and fiancé Cameron Faller) of Clarkfield, siblings Mike (and Bonnie) Rye of Battle Lake, Carolyn (and Doug) Proehl of Winthrop, Margaret (and Steve) Loveless of Minneapolis, Suzette Rye of Hastings, David (and Monica) Rye of Carthridge, IL, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Susan Rye.

