St. Mary's High School Class of 2019 received their diplomas during commencement exercises in St. Mary’s Church, Sunday afternoon, May 27. Gabriella Helget was awarded the Valedictorian Medal. Kira DeMaris and Kendra Zuhlsdorf were awarded Salutatorian Medals.

Prior to the start of commencement, prelude music was provided by three seniors. Leah Schnobrich played a solo on bass clarinet and Hali Soukup played a clarinet solo. Michael Sloot sang the Ava Maria.

Dominic Helget, Senior Class Student Council Representative gave the welcome speech. Cassie Heinrichs, Senior Class Secretary, led the class in reciting the prayer to their patron saint — St. Philip Neri. Commencement Addresses were given by the Co-Salutatorians and Valedictorian. Emily Stevens gave the final thank you. St. Mary's High School band played for the procession and recession and Schola Cantorum performed a musical selection.