The Clayton Homes Building Group®, which is one of the nation’s largest builders of on- and off-site homes, was recently awarded the Manufactured Housing Institute 2019 Manufacturer of the Year award. This is the third consecutive year the company has received this recognition.

The announcement was revealed by Clayton Homes in a May 7 press release. In the release, Keith Holdbrooks, Clayton Homes president, stated the team members of the company “truly earned this award,” adding the goal of the company is to “provide attainable housing for more families across the nation.”

In addition to the manufacturer of the year award, Clayton Homes was also presented a 2019 Builder of the Year award.

Clayton Homes includes 40 home building facilities, and among those sites is one in Redwood Falls – Schult Homes.

According to Scott Thomas, Schult Homes Redwood Falls facility general manager, the local manufacturing site takes pride in knowing that it is part of a company that prides itself in offering a high-quality product at an affordable cost for the public.

In the Clayton Homes press release, it states the company delivered more than 47,000 manufactured and modular homes during 2018. The Schult Homes facility is a big contributor to that accomplishment, as, according to Thomas, it built 600 homes in 2018.

What makes the Redwood Falls site unique is that its employees build a number of different floor plans in the manufacturing facility. The Schult Homes facility employs more than 200 people who work in various departments from sales and to construction, adding the homes built in Redwood Falls are distributed throughout the midwest as far away as Montana and Michigan.

Thomas added the awards presented to Clayton Homes mean a lot at the local level, as it recognizes the hard work and commitment to quality that is being put forth by the people who work there. For those employees, the message is “job well done,” said Thomas.

Learn more about the company at www.claytonhomes.com.